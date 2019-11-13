Transcript for Suspect arrested in murder of 6-year-old girl

We want to announce that there's been an arrest in the murder of six year old there Claussen that occurred this past October. That mail you see the picture here among governments and his name is name is on the picture was arrested. While 7:30 this morning our partners with US Marshal service. Right now this is a continuing investigation. We are by no means done with this investigation. I want to think the public for their help all the information that was. Sent into our homicide investigators. Are. Federal partners that assisted in this investigation was invaluable. And getting us to this point to dates own think the public. But I also want to employ the public to continue to give us information on this particular case goes were not done with it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.