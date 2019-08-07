Transcript for Suspect arrested after shooting ignites fireworks

Breaking overnight the suspect in a road rage shooting a Houston has surrendered police say the man fired into a truck on July 4. Setting off fireworks inside the vehicle which was seen on surveillance video at a gas station. The truck was carrying a family of four including two children who suffered serious burns. Time now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. All beaches along Mississippi's Gulf Coast are closed because of a toxic algae bloom. Officials say river flooding earlier this year was likely a factor. Some dramatic video from the storms this weekend look at this lightning hit that racing sailboat tied up in Boston Saturday. The owner had to drop out of a race Sunday. We'll get today's forecast a heat advisories in effect for parts of the south the heat index will top 100 degrees from Dallas to Houston in New Orleans. Mid ninety's for the rest of the deep south today.

