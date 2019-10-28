Transcript for Suspect arrested in Texas homecoming shooting that left 2 dead

In the early morning hours of October the 27 two nineteen residents woke up. To the news reports that a man feeding. And happened here in hunt Kim. During the past 24 hours I can't he has had awake oh or follow him YE a bluff just like so maybe. Other communities have smile we're lord. And Ken investigative wrong scene of the shooting. In a short time frame again tried to interview witnesses. Or victims that were not transported to medical facilities. They along with agents from the FBI. Eight years he had the Department of Homeland Security. Texas Rangers and AT. Worked the same for cloaked eighteen hours. Process in the crimes. The scene is sale was horrific. With victims' blood inside and outside the built in. Different shoes lying inside. And outside left behind. People fleeing the building to save their own lives. Running to the deputies. Just outside the building. Begging for medical help are seeking site. There in the over not a investigators with the department of public sight he takes his right. And our mechanics sheriff's office continued to work with what little bit of information we head. And we were unable to identify the shooter. In this case. And have obtained an arrest form. The suspect Brian did right Gonzales. When he 38 years of age from Greenville Texas. Was taken in the testing this morning. Is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. And was the right earlier about justice of the peace my money. In a bomb was said at one million dollars. This investigation is not complete its. And I answer though over the 200000. People that view the hunt can any crime stoppers. Social media quotes. And numerous people. They called in tips that are tip. To keep that information coming to our investigative. So that they can receive the information. We're possible evidence. In this place. This a rare would not have been possible. What does a tremendous support we receive from our state and federal partners to provided resources for us. That we would not normally have access. I'm happy to report today as of this press conference that the remaining victims in the hospital. There are full or in good condition. And one is still in critical condition. Of a lack of perfectly thank governor Gray Davis for ration out committee. And offering the assistance of the state of Texas could prove. A last year want to take this matter the heart. And have learned what to do in these situations. And had a protecting us. I would also like a perfectly recognized shortened Taylor Pippen. And debt that the deputy Jonathan Beasley and although officers to responded to that horrific scene. For their professionalism. And going up. And beyond the code the rebellious and output hit him put him. Until people finally story come forward he wants one person came forward with a little bit information and that. Led to another little bit of information. To investigators were able to keep on pollution until we've we've got the main. Of the suspect he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.