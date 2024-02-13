Suspect arrested in violent mugging of 91-year-old man in New York City: Police

Christian Torres, 45, was arrested in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City Sunday at approximately 10:15 a.m. and charged with attempted robbery, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

February 13, 2024

