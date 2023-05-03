What we know about the suspect in the Atlanta medical center shooting

Brad Garrett and Jarrod Burguan, ABC News contributors and former law enforcement officials, break down the latest on the hunt for a suspect in a shooting at a hospital in Atlanta.

May 3, 2023

