Suspect connected to Tupac Shakur murder expected to make bail

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is facing murder charges for allegedly being the "shot caller" in Tupac's 1996 drive-by shooting.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live