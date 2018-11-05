Suspect in custody after reports of a man with a gun at high school

Los Angeles County fire officials said they received a report of one person with an unknown injury who went to a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the hand or arm.
05/11/18

Suspect in custody after reports of a man with a gun at high school

