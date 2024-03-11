Suspect ID'd in NYC subway station push attack

Christian Valdez was arrested following the Saturday morning domestic violence attack at the Fulton Street subway station in lower Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

March 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live