Transcript for Suspect killed by police after stabbing man during argument over face mask: Police

Rabbit rabbit tropic. Yeah but. The Fed. It's very unfortunate you don't use your weapon but. She saved her life I mean that's the most important thing right here she had to use deadly force and she did a properly. It was 6:45 this morning with state police say that man entered the quality Darian diamond dale southwest of Lansing was not wearing a mask. The sign on the door says masks are required Sean Ruiz was denied service. A 77 year old man a customer from Lansing AdWords in sight the store over this. And it was stabbed with a knife by Ruiz according to state police the 77 year old remains in serious condition. Minutes later nearby delta township state police the county sheriff. Respond to a call to 911. With a description of the car and that man this or help it yourself terrific choice calories it's out of cars slowly. Then rush is the deputy who fires several shots Ruiz dies later in the surgery. This major mask incident now or requirement for the governor taking tensions to a high level. It is what it is the governor put about. A sure every lot of local. Police departments he assures departments have to deal with with complaints. So are. Real bill and. I think it's too much I mean the mask its as the Mets he's got to Wear black couple seconds and historians. And the contestant Elliott that the mass. You know wary about go away. Standing vessel bits and that's obviously.

