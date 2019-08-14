Transcript for Suspect lures women through dating app

28 year old Jason Taylor is free on bond tonight after being charged with sexually assaulting a Chicago woman Ann Evans in late last month. Police say he first contacted her on a dating am than somehow intercepted or call for a ride share driver. The victim in her twenties with assault that after getting into his car. And now Northwestern University police are saying that Taylor not only may be connected to acts of sexual violence in other states. But that he'd recently contacted at least she looks students through Tinder and continued harassing them even after they refused to go out with pat. In their security alert the campus Northwestern University police say Taylor was using a fake profile on the dating out. It appears he may have tried to reach out to a you'll let students as well.

