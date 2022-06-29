Suspect in parade shooting confessed to massacre: Officials

Officials say the man accused of opening fire on a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, confessed to investigators. Former San Bernardino police Chief Jarrod Burguan reacts to the latest.

