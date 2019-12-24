Transcript for Suspect in slaying of NFL player's brother lands on 'Most Wanted' list

Nashville police have issued an arrest warrant for this man in connection with last weekend's fatal stabbings outside a bar they say he made un wanted advances on a woman. We ever friends intervened and allegedly stabbed them killing two of them one of the man killed was brother of and a folk port exceeded that there. 23 year old suspect has a long record of filing crimes.

