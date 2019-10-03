-
Now Playing: Florida man allegedly tries to steal plane in Florida
-
Now Playing: Student pilot charged with attempt to steal plane
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after trying to steal bike outside police station
-
Now Playing: Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting a Chicago cop
-
Now Playing: 'Not aware' of any contact between US and North Korea since Hanoi summit: John Bolton
-
Now Playing: Defiant turkeys block road
-
Now Playing: Tornado twists outside Arkansas town
-
Now Playing: Suspect smashes through store window to allegedly steal Mickey Mouse toy
-
Now Playing: Meeting real-life Captain Marvel
-
Now Playing: Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly released from jail after arrest for outstanding child support payments
-
Now Playing: More women are now bosses, doctors and politicians: Census
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy saves life of suicidal girl in Texas using Snapchat
-
Now Playing: Fire dancing in the snow
-
Now Playing: 5 dead as small plane plunges into Lake Okeechobee in Florida
-
Now Playing: School resource officer sings 'Rainbow Connection' to student
-
Now Playing: Trump surveys Alabama tornado damage, residents hope visit brings more resources
-
Now Playing: Mom arrested for leaving baby in ditch in 1981
-
Now Playing: US Women's National Soccer Team sues sport's governing body for gender discrimination