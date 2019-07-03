Transcript for Suspected stalker allegedly breaks into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment again

Tell us what's convicted stalker was arrested once again for breaking into the sing his Manhattan townhouse. Police say 23 year old rock drop Murano used a break to break into the second floor patio door in her TriBeCa home early this morning. A homes currently empty and under renovation just last month the 22 year old fanatic was sentenced to six months in jail. As part of a plea deal for breaking into the same home in April. Swift has an active order of protection against Alvarado.

