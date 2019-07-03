Suspected stalker allegedly breaks into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment again

A man allegedly obsessed with Taylor Swift broke into the singer's New York City townhouse for the second time and was promptly arrested for burglary, police said.
Transcript for Suspected stalker allegedly breaks into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment again
Tell us what's convicted stalker was arrested once again for breaking into the sing his Manhattan townhouse. Police say 23 year old rock drop Murano used a break to break into the second floor patio door in her TriBeCa home early this morning. A homes currently empty and under renovation just last month the 22 year old fanatic was sentenced to six months in jail. As part of a plea deal for breaking into the same home in April. Swift has an active order of protection against Alvarado.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

