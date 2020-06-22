Transcript for Suspects arrested after man was kidnapped, tied to tree naked

It started Friday in Manchester where the victim told police he had been taken from or residence at knife point and forced into a vehicle by two people. Were notified body Gary PT that they located the male down in their jurisdiction that. Claim to being the victim of assault. And kidnapping. The suspects have been identified as 37 year old Ronald but chances and 29 year old aerial duke tweet. The victim told investigators. The two took his wallet and cell phone and began driving him to different locations. They ended up in dairy where the victim said he was forced to remove his clothing and had his wrists and feet around. And was assaulted by this suspects. It sustained some injuries which he was taken hospital significant. But not elect threaten. The suspects allegedly tied the victim to a tree before taking off he was able to free himself and eventually contacted police for help. Manchester police say the suspects and the victim know each other. Oh. And it's dances was arrested Saturday at a super eight hotel. Dupe who he is wanted on outstanding warrants. Aren't so.

