-
Now Playing: Bystander rescues cop from fiery crash
-
Now Playing: NASCAR noose investigation
-
Now Playing: New York City begins next reopening phase today
-
Now Playing: Catch up with a woman from Bachelor Ben Higgins’ past
-
Now Playing: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall
-
Now Playing: 12 states set daily record for coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: John Bolton responds to Trump, talks new book
-
Now Playing: Will the Covid-19 recession be worse than The Great Recession of 2008?
-
Now Playing: Bolton book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ released during election season
-
Now Playing: Bolton’s White House exit: Fired or resigned?
-
Now Playing: Bolton on not speaking out during Trump’s impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Bolton worried about leaving Trump alone with Putin
-
Now Playing: ‘Threat from North Korea today is absolutely greater’: Bolton
-
Now Playing: Bolton claims Trump is ‘stunningly uninformed’ on foreign affairs
-
Now Playing: ‘Trump should not be president,' John Bolton says
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting occurs at activist-occupied section of Seattle
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for gunman behind deadly shooting spree in Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: New evidence suggests America’s fight with COVID-19 is far from over
-
Now Playing: College professor issues apology after asking student to 'anglicize' her name