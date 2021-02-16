Synchronized snowplows join forces in Kentucky

More
They worked together to clear the roads after heavy snowfall caused treacherous conditions in Fayette County, Kentucky.
0:42 | 02/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Synchronized snowplows join forces in Kentucky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"They worked together to clear the roads after heavy snowfall caused treacherous conditions in Fayette County, Kentucky.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75926832","title":"Synchronized snowplows join forces in Kentucky","url":"/US/video/synchronized-snowplows-join-forces-kentucky-75926832"}