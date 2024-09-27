Tallahassee mayor on Helene: ‘We got lucky’

John Dailey, mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, says his city wasn’t directly hit by the storm but still has “a lot of work to go.”

September 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live