Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

More
The actress joins us to discuss this important issue and share her foundation's initiative to help underserved communities receive therapy online during the coronavirus pandemic.
7:02 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:02","description":"The actress joins us to discuss this important issue and share her foundation's initiative to help underserved communities receive therapy online during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70279002","title":"Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic","url":"/US/video/taraji-henson-takes-mental-health-covid-19-pandemic-70279002"}