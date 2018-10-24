Transcript for Targets of suspicious packages are all frequent recipients of Trump attacks

President goes on to say. This threats of political violence have no place in the United States is subdued president what he called himself angry quite different from what we've seen on the stump. Exactly he's saying now we have to unify and come together but George the common thread here and and we have to say we have no idea what the motive is. You know ideally the suspects it is or are. But but the targets I have are all the common thread here is that these people are all frequent targets of or. Critics of the president and frankly also of very conservative political attacks Maxine Waters is someone at the president repeatedly. Calls low light Hughes CNN just at his rally on Monday night I became. The point of a chance that they hold the whole arena stopped in shouted anti cheese CNN's slurs so. Certainly this is giving pause to journalists and public officials here in this city likely. All around the country and we will keep our eyes on president front tonight as he has to Wisconsin for another political rally. To see whether he tamp down this told. In the middle of this very heated at the peak George this heated mid term rate. For now the president determined thank you see the president determined to get to the bottom this he says the full weight. Of the government is now being deployed to find out who is behind these potential attacks.

