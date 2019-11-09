Transcript for How tariffs impact 1 cattle ranch owner's business

So one thing that is sure to come up during this conversation is the economy politics. Politicians and economists alike are debating tariffs and trade wars but what about when we moved from. Wall Street to main street some of our ABC team got curious and checked out how the US beef industry. Is holding up so we met with one cattle ranch owner. Who is very careful when talking about the effect of tariffs on her business from China to Japan she's keeping a close eye. On global trade in our team in Houston took a trip to Crockett Texas to learn more. We know that we are actually producing this dude needs all of our family and friends. I'm so we take that very much to heart. Your seats operatives are so we are the ones that are producing a breeding animals could bring a support reflect breed. We sell balls and been replacement females to other cal calf producers in the united. And we're focused on beef production. We don't use any type of ATVs working cattle. All the Kelly gathered by horseback and bought into the parents. My day today really is focused primarily on business operations my father's tone. With me and my that's my mind strength former us. Our impact this image from global than ever. China you know. Everybody that's the hot button topic right announced China. Japan where established there's a huge demand heartbeat that's why so trade. Done China on the other hand hasn't really had access to high quality news need him. And so their culture is not very you centric it's becoming. It is more of a long term type of gold that US beef producers have. This industry is not easy does it say definitely low margin industry panache standpoint. But we do that because we love. Actually. Providing food and nutrition to the feelings all around. All right so that trade war is impacting everyone.

