Transcript for Taxi group calls for change after 5th driver suicide in 5 months

On the east side were 56 year old can reach out took his own life a small memorial stands set up by people who loved it he had a wife and children. He could no longer support. So many people it just told stories and talking. A you know not being able to keep up with his medallion payments whenever he was at the airport mr. followed more than half a million dollars on a medallion that was worth less than 200000 dollars. Yellow cab drivers have seen the business up ended in recent years with the advent of over another ride sharing apps and it has left many struggling. You now have a vicious race to the bond and Renault driver can survive five drivers in five runs who have taken their own life. Yellow cab drivers will rally at City Hall tomorrow and try to convince City Council level applying field to make all ride sharing and yellow cap services. Play by the same rules we need the same name in the greatest air across this industries and mill company in the lower. And all the drivers can then use it whenever there's your raised on the east side Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

