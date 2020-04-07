Transcript for Teacher’s union voices concerns over returning to school

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in March, most schools across the country closed classrooms for the remainder of the academic year. Debating when it will be safe for schools to resume in-person classes. Please welcome president of the Fairfax county federation of teachers, Tina Williams. Thank you for being here. How do we strike the balance? Everyone wants those kids, the kids need to be together, need to be in a classroom, that's ideal, how do you balance that how are you weighing it? Well, thank you for having me on today, T.J. Parents and schools staff want a return to school as soon as possible and as safe as possible. We absolutely agree that learning takes place best when our children are in school, face to face, for instruction. In Fairfax county, that's why our members have been asking for thorough guidelines that will keep all of our students and all of our staff safe and this has not yet happened but we're hopeful that it will and we look forward to having a fully developed and detailed plan. My members have been sharing their list of concerns and suggestions with the county from the start and we'll continue to share those on a weekly basis. You said you don't have the guidelines just yet, so you're waiting to kind of hear how things are supposed to have when you get back to school. But you did ask your members or at least 500 of them their opinion and their feeling about getting back into the classroom, what were the results? Yes, well, we found that 74% of those members who responded do not feel safe returning as of yet and that is because we do not yet have a clearly defined plan that's detailed enough and the truth is that schools should not open until we have those detailed guidelines. Safety yes is first. But still how much are they missing out on and your concern for them not being in a classroom? Yes, we are very concerned about the connections they have with their teachers, the social/emotional support, that engagement, and our teachers are very concerned about that as well and they have done their due diligence with their distance learning. We want to make sure everyone is safe, our students are safe and our community is safe as well. As we return to school. Having clear plans that keep us safe. Tina Williams, thank you for being here and good luck down the road. We want to get them all back in the class as safely as possible. Thanks so much. Thank you, T.J. Coming up next when we come

