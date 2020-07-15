Transcript for Tech CEO found dead in his NYC apartment

Now to a gruesome discovery in the Bronx a body discovered on the roof of a McDonald's restaurant. Police at the scene right now this is in Melrose who say the victim was wrapped in a plastic bag Eyewitness News. All live there with the very latest movie. Now detectives are on the scene here in the focus of this investigation appears to be all right we're at that entrance at a in one piece to 49 street this is all right yeah. Lincoln hospital at north avenue news copter seven over the scene this morning we're detectable mapping out their investigation on the rooftop. I'll miss McDonald how they got a call Molly body of plastic bag on the roof. 6 o'clock this morning fire crews not just in the last hour remove somebody. From the roof of the restaurant using a ladder now when he first arrived investigators say they taped off C McDonald. Causing itself does not appear odd to be paid. An actual like really involved in this bad and the fact that the body was found on the roof but. POD chills are being looked at and we hope to learn more about bats come back here at the scene again. You see the officer here detectives are here as well there inside. Ended gathering there is evidence the McDonald's is actually next to should be left up that building Gracie the Mexican restaurant but again. A body found on the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.