-
Now Playing: Teen with BB gun sparks lockdown at graduation
-
Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez goes back to work as bartender
-
Now Playing: Investigators continue to gather evidence after shooting in VA Beach
-
Now Playing: Disgruntled employee opens fire at VA Beach municipal building: Police
-
Now Playing: Virginia Beach mass shooting victims named
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old girl saves little sister from drowning in pool
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing mother of 5
-
Now Playing: VA Beach vice Mayor Jim Wood speaks out about mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causes flooding in several Midwest states
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting in VA Beach has reignited gun debate
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak suspected in Sam Herr's disappearance, Julie Kibuishi's murder: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Another hit for families of Daniel Wozniak's murder victims: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak found guilty and sentenced to death for murders: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Rachel Buffett suspected of knowing more than she'll say on Wozniak murders: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak admits to killing Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak's fiancee plays major role in investigation of murder case: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak reveals major detail in Julie Kibuishi's murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Daniel Wozniak's story changes during police interrogations: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Teen using Sam Herr's ATM card points police to another person
-
Now Playing: Julie Kibuishi is found dead in friend Sam Herr's apartment