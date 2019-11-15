Teen beaten by teacher afraid to return to school

Classmates at Lehman High School in Texas shared videos of the Nov. 8 incident on social media, showing substitute teacher Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, walking up to Savannah and confronting her.
0:49 | 11/15/19

Teen beaten by teacher afraid to return to school
The Texas high school student brutally beaten by her substitute teacher is now recovering from a brain injury the sixteen year old says. She's afraid to go back to school is a comfortable showing her face she says she was laughing with her friends once. The teacher use profanity and told them to shut up and that's when the confrontation escalated. And I turned around to my group of friends and say well you're not to make money talking Mexicans like pat. And that's land she got up in my face and sent what did you say after it I didn't see nothing. She says that's what they thought. And study getting closer to my face and I told her get away from me and she says or look pretty in the do. Much more from that team. Later this morning on Good Morning America that teacher was fired and charged with assault.

