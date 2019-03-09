Transcript for Teen goes blind after only eating chips, white bread, fries and pork

This story may have you reconsider eating junk food. Researchers in England say a teenagers junk food diet made him legally blind. The teen told doctors he had only eaten French Fries potato chips a white bread slices processed ham and sausage since he was in elementary school. Keepers can kind of tired this at age fourteen but he sure no visible signs of malnutrition and normal height weight for his age but by age seventeen he was legally blind. And suffering from numerous deficiencies including vitamins. Doctors found he was suffering from so pickle nutritional optic neuropathy a condition that really happens in places where food is readily available.

