Transcript for Teen who recorded George Floyd’s death could be key factor in Chauvin sentencing

The Jesse Washington the undefeated senior writer and director joins me now for more on this gently just see what wasn't about. Darn Alice Frazier story that jury human enough that you wanna take a film about it. It was really the heroism and the courage that this young lady showed in standing there in the face of threats by those four police officers who were president. I'm in the face of a lot of chaos and confusion in the face of a lot of fear to keep her camera running and to give us such a clear picture of what happened without back. Not only would terrorist Joba not been convicted but none of 20/20 this huge racial awakening the biggest racial justice movement in the United States is a civil rights movement. Yeah gonna happen without Darnell Frazier. And and Jesse Donald Frazier and I are young woman was thrust into the middle of this seemed as though the witness that she board there which character and courage on the street. That we saw our bear witness in the courtroom. As well so what did you learn about the impact this this is had witnessing George Floyd's death and and and carrying all the burden often. What kind of impact do you think it had on Darnell Frazier. It's had a tremendously negative and and traumatic impacts. On mr. Arnault you know I mean let's think about it this is a minor who saw somebody kills who saw somebody murdered and then she took a lot of abuse on why people accusing her only doing it for cloud or for fame for money. When she was just standing there you know PG a witness and doing the most important in the most impact hoping that she could've done that moment. So she's really been traumatized she has yet to get over a fully. But it's just another thing that folks really didn't think about another reason why we wanted the film. To show the sacrifice. That darned Natalie gave in order for us to get justice. For George Lewis and Jesse and I he also spoke with some of John Ellis teachers. And they describe her super Smart one of them even calls her a nerd why did you think it was important to highlight that side of her. Because she's purses. You know and for so much of us is just oh she's just the name war she's just the girl who films. George Ford's murder. But she's a daughter she's a student she's a writer she's a finger she's a friend. You know and so we really want to make people and really take the first ever recording for history. Who Darnell is as a young lady as his daughter as a community member as a really bright young person. And there's so many people are now and a locked up neglected areas across America so look at this one girl and then let's not. All the local missiles. And Jesse spent a lot of time in the community there in Minneapolis community. The world drew close to really over the course of events how is the community dealt with Derek children's conviction when what do you think people there are our. Looking for in this final chapter of search for justice or one of them the sentencing hearing tomorrow. Right well you know we disarmed the fact that this is a marginalized community and oppressed community where there's not a lot of opportunities. Where a lot of injustice has happened this is not the first person should be killed by police. In that community and so the community is really still trying to recover. They have guessed that are rounding created a beautiful memorial there are memorial space for people from all over the world. Can't remember and reflect and be inspired. By. The that successful quest for justice. You know and so you're still recovering there's still healing there's still protesting and the folks around there and George Floyd square are still fighting for more justice and it doesn't just want their children sentencing tomorrow it keeps going on for the three other police officers were there there and other killings. Since George Floyd's best community has really become a focal point. Internationally. For the pursuit of more justice in this country. Right Jesse Washington from the end of the undefeated. Jesse we appreciate your time today thank you looking forward to seeing you so much. And we will have full coverage of the dare show in sentencing tomorrow starting at 2:30 PM eastern right here on ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.