Teen rescued from California mine shaft

A primary rescuer from the Placer County Fire Department Rescue Team rappelled to the location 180 feet inside of the mountain and rescued the 16-year-old victim.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live