Teen and stepdad find missing woman while hiking in Idaho

Ryle Gordon, 15, and his stepfather Chris Trumbich, were on a hunting trip when they spotted a "help" sign scratched into the middle of a mud road in Hayden, Idaho.
1:02 | 11/06/18

