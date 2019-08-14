Transcript for Teen threatened to shoot federal agents

FBI arrested and Ohio teenager and found a cache of weapons in his home including 101000 rounds of ammunition. Eighteen year old Justin Olsen threatened to issue federal agents. A Planned Parenthood facility and gay bar according to investigators. Agents that six months investigative Olson after finding comments online from a user who supported mass shooting. There's a new development in the Newark, New Jersey water crisis bottled water distribution to homes at risk for lead contamination was delayed because the bottles. For expired. And sell by date of may Twain nineteenth the state replace the bottled water and distribution. Resumed Tuesday afternoon the EPA wants residents in homes with all to lead pipes to use bottled water until the problem there is fixed.

