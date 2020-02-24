Transcript for 2 teens charged with murder and arson in Porterville Library fire

An emotional day here importer villas thousands of firefighters and families grieved here in Centennial Park many of them adding to this growing memorial while others. Just embraced and listening to the stories and memories of those two fallen firefighters. Is good to do own them. Bless their hearts my heart goes out to do. And then it ends. It Sid David Porter bill community will always remember in two lives Dylan never forget. We believe more and with the families of captain ray figure. And firefighter. Patrick Jones. Thousands of families as well as firefighters throughout the central valley east and remember it's at Centennial Park to honor captain ray Figaro and firefighter Patrick Jones. Who died while fighting the massive blaze that destroyed the port of those city library. Many brought mementos flowers and messages of hope and healing. Battalion chief frank onboard with the border they'll fire department along with his fellow firefighter Brothers and sisters were at the vigil. Embracing as memories were shared throughout the ceremony. The grieving process could take time to take days weeks months years the sole. We'll never fully recover from the Wear forever changed. Porter mill firefighters won't return to work until Wednesday's still leaking grieve. A charred library nearby is a painful reminder of the lives lost. Balloons flew over the memorial filled with candles and flowers and for the Puerto built firefighters the community's support means everything. We have a hard time now asking for help. But. We needed now and I'm brother here for us. A memorial is scheduled for captain Figueroa and firefighter Jones next Friday at 11 AM in Porter bill medley grind ABC thirty action news.

