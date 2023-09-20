Temple University acting president dies suddenly during memorial service

JoAnne Epps became unwell while attending the memorial service for Charles L. Blockson, a curator emeritus of the Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple, according to Temple University.

September 20, 2023

