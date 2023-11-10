Tennessee college student's parents speak out after daughter killed by stray bullet

Police in Tennessee, are considering new charges against the 29-year-old man police say fired a bullet that killed a freshman at Belmont University in a public park.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live