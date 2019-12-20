Transcript for Tennessee drivers rewarded with gift cards

A multimillion you know they're fearful and every 1000 coach we're good draw up. So on you have not considered an office. Fifty dollar gift to this. Good morning I'm Sargent nine knots picture. That her. And we are given. And sportsmen. It's. Would you like. That. It's just them mr. Pritzker. It's. And Sargent line with the sheriff's office and read not stopped you is because it's Christmas and we're in the mountain academy sports bars. Then slipped rappers. Government can't look it dissent and yuppies progress. Imke wrote that the dollar and quote what color. Are reviewed and then. One. From behind for the non skin care yeah. And it can import. And I don't know parenthood. He thinks there unite can't get enough that I main embassy. Our rightly it's in math and inability of the part of so excited. And I love our god. I don't you harassment spanky else. The object. Let them ethanol that's. So what's your name. Then they'll need and no. Then yeah. OK yeah. Com. I'm tired and I think you're here that badly that read in your pledge. Daniel lol okay aren't. As well. Half would not consider them. I'm moves. Back to look good natured. We've made today. A place. Listen. OK so. And it's a yeah. On using the word that you worked on. At red blue. Grew up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.