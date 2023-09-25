Tennessee inmate Kevin Burns fights for freedom from death row

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reports on the story of Kevin Burns, a Tennessee inmate who has spent 28 years on death row for felony murder, a crime he says he did not commit, as he fights for clemency.

September 25, 2023

