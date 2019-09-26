Transcript for Tesla patrol car has power problem during high-speed chase

I'm very fitting socket is I check the polls and we begin went up power problem. During a police chase an officer in northern California had to stop this pursuit of a suspect because this tell us what we're losing this charge very identity of a coworker on the previous effort got deployed in the car before clocking out so other officers took over but the chase was called off still. The department says it has faith in electric. Patrol cars. They just happen to be. Recharge and the flood a man and Hollywood we'll hear that officer and then you find out somebody else didn't charge you like. No almost.

