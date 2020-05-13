Transcript for Tesla's California plant gets approval to reopen

Tesla now given a tentative green light to restart operations at this northern California plant next week the work there is already back in full gear. Car manufacturers founder Elon Musk tweeting that he reopen the facility Monday blatantly defying county health border with. I want to make sure that we can do it senators are away. Musk filing a federal lawsuit against Alameda County accusing its children home order of violating his company's civil rights. As manufacturing is allowed to resume in the rest of the state this county led force met in these cases president trump tweeting his support for Tesla. As the company shared images of its new safety measures including plexiglass barriers and break rooms mask requirements and plastic sheeting and connect. Torture before we walked and I think he Damascus has as you can be feeble and. County officials now say after reviewing test close plan if the auto maker adds some additional safety measures it couldn't get permission to reopen as soon as next week. And while musk said he's willing to be arrested for opening before then. Local police say they have no plans to take anyone into custody or issue any citations. Are sickens all is ABC news Los Angeles.

