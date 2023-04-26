Testimony continues in trial of the so-called 'Doomsday Mom'

The FBI special agent whose team found the bodies of Lori Vallow Daybell's children is taking the stand.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live