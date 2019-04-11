Transcript for Testimony resumes in Patrick Frazee murder trial

Testimony is set to resume today in the trial of a Colorado man accused of beating his fiancee to death and then burning her body. After breezy faces life. A life sentence if he's convicted of murdering Chelsea beer beer it hasn't been seen since last Thanksgiving when she was spotted with their daughter. Brady is also accused of trying to get a second woman to kill beer.

