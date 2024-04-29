Testimony in Trump hush money trial to resume Tuesday

The jury will hear from banker Gary Farro, who allegedly helped former President Donald Trump's fixer Michael Cohen set up a fake company to wire money to Stormy Daniels.

April 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live