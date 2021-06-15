Transcript for Texans asked to conserve energy amid heat wave

And meanwhile the heat in Texas next creating more power problems. Customers are being asked to conserve energy to avoid rolling power outages. Several power plants or offline right now to fix mechanical problems one until we official calls the current situation there at the summer equivalent. A February's the epic and furries Bayern power breakdown happened we saw earlier this right. Faith day you're here in new York and you gotta know something that everybody every new Yorker knows and that is at new York bagels are the best to. What we say everybody knows that we do mean everyone. You don't even have to via a human being actively no that's not a mama duck. Strolled into Brooklyn bagel shop with her eight duckling and tell you see it right there at that video. It's not clear if they were served at but he did appear to have left that bagel shop empty handed. But that Scott it has an abnormally unfazed and New Yorkers and drivers politely stop so they could waddle across the street good samaritan followed the failing to make sure that they made it back to the park safely again what I know what they're order once I guess half a dozen. Everything big scoop and toasted with. Chives you know I don't blame them when they want to do with big meatless options now of the bride are all its intoxicating an argument.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.