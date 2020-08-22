Transcript for Texas family loses 5 members to COVID-19

They have been here before. And there is still no preparing. For what passes them. Experiencing probably the worst of it. In McKinney to caskets to loved ones taken by one virus the walker sent our our family members or friends or grandparent aunt or. President. And and they have name and their names are Stella and Francisco are still husband and wife. And friends to the many UC gathered here at the CDC tells about 170000. People have died across the country from Covert night. Now for Fam with hard enough to lose one person. But to lose far escalating nightmares. We wish we could wake up from. In the last month the out of me home and Zola and Pacheco families have lost nearly two generations. Five's people. All but one in the US starting with their grandfather who say. In mid July. Literally told ball he's going to be fine wire a medical worry about it. A law obviously wrong. They remind you they are not numbers but people they were dads and moms and uncles and ends tyranny. Saying good but cars. Oh. They played the music they all once sang and danced. I'm can prevent chairman. It. Funerals before the pandemic may have looked different. But Greece is all the same. People still don't believe it. There are real. Yeah. As real as the emotions you see here under attempt and his realist the warning this Stanley wants to give unit for this country to being great. We got to care for each other an onlooker crossings too much there is no preparing for what this family is going through. And they've been here before. He now. I'm Julie Becker.

