Transcript for Texas firefighter arrested for allegedly having multiple wives

People think you have multiple wives it's that group he's titlist now blue authorities say Nathaniel. He's accused of bigamy having at least two wives one Cyprus. In the other in Michigan I don't buy at the other watt and Michigan with Mary and again out here constable Mark Harmon says the Amado who works as a firefighter. Got married to a local woman in April. The new bride went to authorities after she claims she started getting emails notifying her about another wife. Brought documents showing that this individual merit horror it's a second degree felony and if convicted. 99 years in prison. While some may see this says just a relationship dispute Herman says the state sees it as a crime. It's a violation of the law just like any other laws that we enforce. When folks come does abortion will get to pick and choose which won't Wear a prosecutor present to the BI Steven room thirteen. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.