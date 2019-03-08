Transcript for Texas governor confirms 20 fatalities in El Paso shooting

Texas Greeks but the people of El Paso today. On on a day that would have been eight a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping. Turned into one of the most. Deadly days. In the history of Texas. Lives were taken. Who should still be with us today. Twin me. Innocent. People from El Paso. Have lost their lives. And more than two dozen more. Or injured. We. As a state unite. And supports. Of these victims. And their family members. We want to do all week hand to help them to assist them. We pray that. God. Can be with those. Who've been harmed in anyway. Combined. They're wounds. We want to express incredible gratitude. For all the law enforcement. And a swift response. That they took. To minimize. The loss of life by directly confronting. The shooter. Getting him to dis arm himself. And be able to arrest him. We could not have done this without the effective law enforcement activities of the El Paso police department by the Texas Rangers. By. State federal and local law enforcement working collaborative who have the collaborative Lee the way law enforcement does work. Making sure that swift justice. Would be achieved.

