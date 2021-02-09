Texas' highly restrictive abortion law goes into effect

More
ABC News' Devin Dwyer breaks down the Texas abortion law that bans nearly all abortions and allows private citizens to sue those who help women get an abortion.
4:13 | 09/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas' highly restrictive abortion law goes into effect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"ABC News' Devin Dwyer breaks down the Texas abortion law that bans nearly all abortions and allows private citizens to sue those who help women get an abortion.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79779314","title":"Texas' highly restrictive abortion law goes into effect","url":"/US/video/texas-highly-restrictive-abortion-law-effect-79779314"}