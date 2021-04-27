Texas hit with power outages, ice as winter storm moves north

Texas fared much better against this week’s winter storm than the one that walloped the state last year. But several parts of the country are digging out of a wintry mess.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live