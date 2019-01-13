-
Now Playing: Mother goes missing in Texas
-
Now Playing: Search for missing teen intensifies
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers shot, 1 killed responding to report of cars being broken into
-
Now Playing: American fertility rate hits 30-year low
-
Now Playing: Texas mom, 38, missing since last week
-
Now Playing: 1st woman set to officiate an NFL playoff game
-
Now Playing: Jayme Closs is safe with family after her abduction 3 months ago
-
Now Playing: Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states
-
Now Playing: Suspect's car hood pops open during wild high-speed chase
-
Now Playing: America Strong: Brave little boy's swift action saves the day
-
Now Playing: Shooting chaos at a New Jersey mall
-
Now Playing: Trump blasting Comey and the FBI's investigation
-
Now Playing: New details revealed about Jayme Closs's escape from her captor
-
Now Playing: Deadly winter storm blankets millions in snow
-
Now Playing: Mudslides in southern California
-
Now Playing: Toddler seems unimpressed by new baby brother
-
Now Playing: Mother and daughter reunite after 52 years
-
Now Playing: Gunfire sends shoppers running in busy New Jersey mall
-
Now Playing: Girl, 13, reunited with family after harrowing 88-day ordeal