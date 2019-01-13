Transcript for Texas mom, 38, missing since last week

The family of annaly wade desperately searching for answers. We just want to finder the 38 year old mother and waitress from Ennis Texas has been missing for a week it's the worst pain. I've hit him. Whole life emily's mother says she went missing last Saturday night after she said she was going to a friend's house to watch a movie. That friend telling police and only drove away that night but she hasn't been heard from since. You know you watched TV and movies and you see some like this happen and you think all this can never happened here we are. Adding to the mystery her bank account and her cell phone have not been used. The NS police department posting this message on FaceBook asking for the public's help. We need your help folks help us find it really for a family the family says -- seven year old daughter is devastated. It's been so hard on or. And achieve a tough little girl. She named her mommy. Every little girl to us and saying she gives Amal strength during this difficult time. Wade was last seen in a silk arts when it's well Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates anyone with information is asked to contact and it's police. Linda Lopez ABC news.

