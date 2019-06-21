Texas officer killed in the line of duty

More
An unnamed member of the Mission Police Department was shot after being "waved down for a suspect with a weapon," city officials said.
0:34 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas officer killed in the line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"An unnamed member of the Mission Police Department was shot after being \"waved down for a suspect with a weapon,\" city officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63860088","title":"Texas officer killed in the line of duty","url":"/US/video/texas-officer-killed-line-duty-63860088"}