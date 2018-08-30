Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of Jordan Edwards

A former Texas police officer on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed black teenager -- and the victim's family said the punishment was too light.
And breaking overnight a jury has sentenced a former police officer in the Dallas area to fifteen years in prison. For the murder of an unarmed black teenager foray Oliver fired his weapon until car full of teen says they were leaving a party last year. Killed fifteen year old Jordan Edwards Oliver claimed he was protecting his partner but video of the incident contradicted his statement. And even has partnered testified. That he never felt threatened. Look at the reaction Jordan spam me calling the sentence too short but said it will help them find closure Oliver's lawyers plan to appeal the sentence.

