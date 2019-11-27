Transcript for Thanksgiving travel reaches 14-year high

The Thanksgiving holiday is here in which hit the holiday travel rush 55 million Americans taking off over the next several days and in many of the country's airports it shows in Atlanta security lines stretching through the terminal. And you're. Through a larger rivers very proud of well clothed and how I think we're here early to divert travel anxiety were always here on times are we never miss the point. Planning and patients are requirement so far there's already thousands of flight delays in more than a hundred flights canceled in the US. Many of them involving Minneapolis where officials had declared a snow emergency. But winter weather is wreaking Havoc across the United States even parts of California blanketed. No district by five northbound your reading shutting down entirely. Close to the Los Angeles officials fighting desperately to keep the highway open. Safety is our top priority if people start spinning out crashing we're gonna shut it down dangerous conditions leading several vehicles to slide off the road or he'd been flipped. More fortunate drivers still stuck in traffic with vast majority travelers expected to drive road trips are extending several hours longer than usual. This evening's expected to be the busiest stretch on the roads and highways but if you're flying even bigger crowds could be coming on Sunday at three point one million people expected. That would be an all time record. Cover all ABC news LaGuardia Airport.

